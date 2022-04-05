Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 3:11AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at pass level with higher gusts
on the peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Teton and Gros
Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery
road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict
visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.