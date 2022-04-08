Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 2:02PM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50
MPH expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Arco
Desert, Snake Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not
limited to Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls,
Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho National
Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, and Rexburg. This
includes large portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and
Interstate 15.
* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 9 PM Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be
blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of
reduced visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.