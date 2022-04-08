Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 2:02PM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50

MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Arco

Desert, Snake Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not

limited to Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls,

Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho National

Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, and Rexburg. This

includes large portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and

Interstate 15.

* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 9 PM Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be

blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of

reduced visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.