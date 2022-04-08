Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 3:24AM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH

expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Arco

Desert, Snake Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not

limited to Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls,

Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho National

Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, and Rexburg. This

includes large portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and

Interstate 15.

* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 9 PM Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be

blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of reduced

visibility.

Secure loose outdoor objects before the winds begin. Use extra

caution when driving and keep both hands firmly on the wheel,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. If you encounter

severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn

on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you.

Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible.