Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 3:24AM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Arco
Desert, Snake Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not
limited to Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls,
Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho National
Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, and Rexburg. This
includes large portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and
Interstate 15.
* WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 9 PM Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be
blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of reduced
visibility.
Secure loose outdoor objects before the winds begin. Use extra
caution when driving and keep both hands firmly on the wheel,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. If you encounter
severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn
on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you.
Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible.
Comments