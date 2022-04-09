Special Weather Statement issued April 9 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
For lower elevations, tonight through tomorrow morning look for 1
to 3 inches of snow for the Upper Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and
the Caribou Range. For higher elevations, especially for the Big
Holes, and, to a lesser degree, the Caribou Range look for 3 to 7
inches. Expect around 3 inches of snow for Pine Creek Pass. The
GFS and ECMWF ensembles are suggesting that Driggs could get up to
5 to 6 inches of snow. The NBM 4.1 model 24 hour probability
shows a 29% chance for Driggs to get 4 inches of snow. It shows
the Big Hole mtns with a 70 to 80% chance to get 4 inches this
evening into tomorrow morning. Currently have 1.5 inches in the
forecast for Idaho Falls. There is a 46% chance for Idaho Falls to
get 2 inches of snow according the NBM 4.1 model. Northerly winds
and southwest winds are converging on a line from approx. Idaho
Falls to the Big Holes/Wyoming line explaining higher snow
amounts. If this converge line moves farther north or farther
south, snow amounts will change.
