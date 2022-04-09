Special Weather Statement issued April 9 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

For lower elevations, tonight through tomorrow morning look for 1

to 3 inches of snow for the Upper Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and

the Caribou Range. For higher elevations, especially for the Big

Holes, and, to a lesser degree, the Caribou Range look for 3 to 7

inches. Expect around 3 inches of snow for Pine Creek Pass. The

GFS and ECMWF ensembles are suggesting that Driggs could get up to

5 to 6 inches of snow. The NBM 4.1 model 24 hour probability

shows a 29% chance for Driggs to get 4 inches of snow. It shows

the Big Hole mtns with a 70 to 80% chance to get 4 inches this

evening into tomorrow morning. Currently have 1.5 inches in the

forecast for Idaho Falls. There is a 46% chance for Idaho Falls to

get 2 inches of snow according the NBM 4.1 model. Northerly winds

and southwest winds are converging on a line from approx. Idaho

Falls to the Big Holes/Wyoming line explaining higher snow

amounts. If this converge line moves farther north or farther

south, snow amounts will change.