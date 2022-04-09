Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 10:26AM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50

MPH expected.

* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Lower Snake

Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to

Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Blackfoot. This includes large portions

of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and some of Interstate 15.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be

blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of

reduced visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.