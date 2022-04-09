Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 10:26AM MDT until April 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50
MPH expected.
* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Lower Snake
Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to
Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Blackfoot. This includes large portions
of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and some of Interstate 15.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be
blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of
reduced visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.