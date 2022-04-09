Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 1:55AM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

the mountains,and 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow

will occur tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over Teton

and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in heavier bursts of snow will

be around a half mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.