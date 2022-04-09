Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 2:46PM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
the mountains, and 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM Sunday. The heaviest
snow will occur tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over
Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in heavier bursts of snow will
be around a half mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.