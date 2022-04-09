Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 9:44PM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in
the mountains, and 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over
Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Visibility in heavier
bursts of snow will be around a half mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.