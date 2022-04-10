Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will move through Monday afternoon starting on
our western borders and continue east through our eastern borders
by around midnight. Areas below 5000 to 5500 feet will see rain
ahead of this system but quickly turn to snow as this cold front
moves through in the mid to late afternoon into the evening. Winds
could gusts 40 to 50 mph with this cold front. A snow squall with
blowing snow and near white out conditions is possible along this
cold front.
Expect 1/2 to 2 inches of snow for the Eastern Magic Valley and
Lower Snake Plain and around 1 to 3 inches of the Upper Snake
Plain.
For the Raft River and Oneida regions expect 1 to 3 inches of
snow with up to around 4 to 5 in the mountains.
For the Teton Valley expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Higher amounts
are likely for the Teton Valley, especially near the Wyoming
line. The NBM 4.1 model has a 75 percent chance of 2 inches for
Driggs. Expect gusty winds for Botts, especially during frontal
passage in the early evening where gusts around 30 to 40 mph
(possibly higher) are likely.
