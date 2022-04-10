Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A strong cold front will move through Monday afternoon starting on

our western borders and continue east through our eastern borders

by around midnight. Areas below 5000 to 5500 feet will see rain

ahead of this system but quickly turn to snow as this cold front

moves through in the mid to late afternoon into the evening. Winds

could gusts 40 to 50 mph with this cold front. A snow squall with

blowing snow and near white out conditions is possible along this

cold front.

Expect 1/2 to 2 inches of snow for the Eastern Magic Valley and

Lower Snake Plain and around 1 to 3 inches of the Upper Snake

Plain.

For the Raft River and Oneida regions expect 1 to 3 inches of

snow with up to around 4 to 5 in the mountains.

For the Teton Valley expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Higher amounts

are likely for the Teton Valley, especially near the Wyoming

line. The NBM 4.1 model has a 75 percent chance of 2 inches for

Driggs. Expect gusty winds for Botts, especially during frontal

passage in the early evening where gusts around 30 to 40 mph

(possibly higher) are likely.