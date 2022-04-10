Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 4:23AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 417 AM MDT, an area of moderate snow extended from the INL

through Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and into the southeast highlands.

Accumulations around one inch per hour are creating slick roads

this morning.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,

Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona,

Firth, Irwin, Rose, Pingree, Henry, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort

Hall Eagle Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.