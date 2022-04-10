Special Weather Statement issued April 10 at 4:23AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 417 AM MDT, an area of moderate snow extended from the INL
through Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and into the southeast highlands.
Accumulations around one inch per hour are creating slick roads
this morning.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,
Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona,
Firth, Irwin, Rose, Pingree, Henry, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort
Hall Eagle Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
