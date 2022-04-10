Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 4:00PM MDT until April 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce

visibility, especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.