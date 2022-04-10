Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 4:00PM MDT until April 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce
visibility, especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
