Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches with higher amounts for peaks. Wind gusts around 30 to

35 mph with higher gusts during frontal passage in afternoon.

* WHERE…Pioneer Mountains, Baldy, Galena, Galena Summit, Sun

Valley, Ketchum and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect near whiteout

conditions with frontal passage in the afternoon. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.