Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 8 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting around 30 to 35 mph with higher
gusts with frontal passage in the early evening Monday.
* WHERE…Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Expect near whiteout
conditions with frontal passage in the early evening. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
