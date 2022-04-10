Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 12:54PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches, except 4 to 11 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Wasatch Mtns including Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Big Holes including
Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
