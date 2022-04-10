Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 12:54PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooth, Stanley, Galena, Galena Pass, Ketchum, Hailey,

Bellevue, Lost River Range, Copper Basin, Tom Cat Summit,

Craters of the Moon, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out

conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.