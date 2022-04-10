Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches.
Gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Expect higher gusts with frontal
passage in the afternoon.
* WHERE…Mainly northern and higher elevations of this zone
including Carey.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
