Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Expect higher gusts during
frontal passage in the afternoon.
* WHERE…Sawtooth, Stanley, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Lost River
Range, Copper Basin, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, and
Arco.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.