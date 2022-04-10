Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow of 1 to 3 inches below around 5000 feet. Above 5000
to 5500 feet expect of 3 to 6 inches with up to around 10 inches
for mountain peaks. Wind gusting around 30 to 35 mph with higher
gusts during frontal passage in the late afternoon/early
evening.
* WHERE…Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Portneuf Range
including Pebble mountain and the Caribou Range including Scout
Mountain.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in late afternoon/early evening.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
