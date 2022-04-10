Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow of 1 to 3 inches below around 5000 feet. Above 5000

to 5500 feet expect of 3 to 6 inches with up to around 10 inches

for mountain peaks. Wind gusting around 30 to 35 mph with higher

gusts during frontal passage in the late afternoon/early

evening.

* WHERE…Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Portneuf Range

including Pebble mountain and the Caribou Range including Scout

Mountain.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out

conditions with frontal passage in late afternoon/early evening.

The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.