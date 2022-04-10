Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Gusts of 30 to 35 mph with higher gusts during frontal passage.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida

Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out

conditions with frontal passage in the late afternoon into early

evening. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.