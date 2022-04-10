Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:33AM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8

to 14 inches possible.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect 3 PM this

afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday

afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times including Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country. Visibility in heavy snow could be reduced

to a quarter mile or less.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.