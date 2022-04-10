Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:33AM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of light snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to possibly 2 inches. For

the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible with snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 PM

this afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday

afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country. Visibility in heavy snow could be reduced to a

quarter mile or less.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.