Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 2:33AM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of light snow.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to possibly 2 inches. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible with snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 PM
this afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday
afternoon through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country. Visibility in heavy snow could be reduced to a
quarter mile or less.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.