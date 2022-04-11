Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening.
Snow levels will drop to valley floors with a cold front in the
next few hours. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1
inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold
front, strong winds gusting to near 50 mph may produce near
whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow
showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.
