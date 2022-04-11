Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Light snow will develop this afternoon and evening across the

Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys, as well as the Frank Church of No

Return Wilderness. Amounts will be light, anywhere from 1 to 4

inches. Gusty winds will produce limited blowing snow. However, as

a cold front swings through this afternoon…gusts over 40 mph

may produce near whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier

snow. Conditions will improve during the evening hours.