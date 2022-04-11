Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 3:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow will develop this afternoon and evening across the
Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys, as well as the Frank Church of No
Return Wilderness. Amounts will be light, anywhere from 1 to 4
inches. Gusty winds will produce limited blowing snow. However, as
a cold front swings through this afternoon…gusts over 30 mph may
produce near whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier
snow. Conditions will improve during the evening hours.
