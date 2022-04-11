Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 10:53PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
with 9 to 14 inches along US 93 from Gibbonsville to Lost Trail
Pass.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.