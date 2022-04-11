Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 2:20AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting in excess of 30 mph with frontal passage
into the evening hours.
* WHERE…Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility, with near whiteout
conditions with frontal passage. The hazardous conditions will
likely impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.