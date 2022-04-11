Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 2:20AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting in excess of 30 mph with frontal passage

into the evening hours.

* WHERE…Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility, with near whiteout

conditions with frontal passage. The hazardous conditions will

likely impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.