Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:20AM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. For lower elevations, 3 to 7 inches. For
higher elevations, 4 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds
gusting in excess of 30 mph, especially during frontal passage
in the afternoon.
* WHERE…Sawtooth, Stanley, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Lost
River Range, Copper Basin, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the
Moon, and Arco.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.