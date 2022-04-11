Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:20AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches in
lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, especially with
frontal passage into this evening.
* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida
Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in the late afternoon into
early evening. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.