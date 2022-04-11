Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:32PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the valley, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains.
Locally higher amounts are possible across the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM Tuesday. There will likely be a lull in the
steady snowfall between midnight and 6 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility around a tenth of a mile in
heaver snow could result in snowmobilers becoming disoriented
and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.