Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:32PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Tuesday. The bulk of the

snow is expected to occur through 3 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of

blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and blowing snow

could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.