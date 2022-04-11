Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:43PM MDT until April 12 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. For lower elevations storm total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. For higher elevations, 4 to 9
inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting in excess of
40 mph, especially during frontal passage in the afternoon.
* WHERE…Sawtooth, Stanley, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Lost
River Range, Copper Basin, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the
Moon, and Arco.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out
conditions with frontal passage in afternoon. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.