Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:43PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches in

lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, especially with

frontal passage into this evening.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida

Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out

conditions with frontal passage in the late afternoon into

early evening. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.