Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 4:43AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Tuesday. The bulk of the
snow is expected to occur through 3 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
