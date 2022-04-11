Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 4:43AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches in the valley, and 6 to 12 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM Tuesday. There will likely be a lull in the
steady snowfall between midnight and 6 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult especially over Salt
River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility around a tenth of a mile in
heaver snow could result in snowmobilers becoming disoriented
and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.