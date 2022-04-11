Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 9:56PM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida

Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.