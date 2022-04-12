Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:50AM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible in the area of Yale and
Idahome, as well as at ridgetop.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This
includes Interstate 84 south of the 86 Junction.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Some blowing snow is possible, especially east of the
Albion Mountains impacting I 84 and Idaho 81.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
