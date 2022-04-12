Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:46PM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible in the area

of Yale and Idahome, as well as at ridgetops.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This

includes Interstate 84 south of the 86 Junction.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Some blowing snow is possible, especially east of the

Albion Mountains impacting I 84 and Idaho 81.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.