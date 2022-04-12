Winter Storm Warning issued April 12 at 2:46PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 4 to

8 inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.