Winter Storm Warning issued April 12 at 8:54AM MDT until April 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.