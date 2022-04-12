Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 10:30PM MDT until April 13 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Southern portions of the Arco-Mud Lake Desert and the

Lower Snake River plain, including American Falls, Pocatello,

Fort Hall, Blackfoot, and Shelley.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions on all but the major

interstates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.