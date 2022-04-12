Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 10:30PM MDT until April 13 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Localized amounts up to three inches are possible due to

showers embedded and passing through this part of eastern Idaho.

* WHERE…The Marsh Valley and Arbon highlands, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Bone, Wayan, and Swan

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially on rural

highways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.