Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 1:55AM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting up to 40 MPH
at times.
* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida
Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.