Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 1:55AM MDT until April 13 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient
from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the
advisory area.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
