Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:46PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to

6 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting up to 40

MPH at times.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida

Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.