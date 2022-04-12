Skip to Content
today at 9:12 PM
Published 2:46 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:46PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to
6 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting up to 40
MPH at times.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida
Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

