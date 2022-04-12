Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:12 PM
Published 2:46 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:46PM MDT until April 13 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very
tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted
amounts within the advisory area.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content