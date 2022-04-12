Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility around a tenth of a mile in

heaver snow could result in snowmobilers becoming disoriented

and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.