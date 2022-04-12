Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of

blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and blowing snow

could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.