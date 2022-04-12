Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:44AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in
the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valley. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility around a tenth of a mile in
heaver snow could result in snowmobilers becoming disoriented
and lost.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.