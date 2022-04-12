Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:44AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.