This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Occasional, brief, intense snow showers reducing

visibility with wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Western, Southwestern, and South Central Wyoming.

* WHEN…This Afternoon through 8 PM MDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as

visibility could drop quickly with slick spots.